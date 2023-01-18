Andy Enfield talks keys to USC’s impressive play, upcoming Arizona road trip and more with Andy Katz
USC men's basketball head coach Andy Enfield joins Andy Katz in this special Inside Pac-12 Hoops feature. The Trojans are currently third in Pac-12 standings at 13-5 overall and 5-2 in conference.