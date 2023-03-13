Andy Enfield’s NCAA Tournament first round games

The USC Trojans are back in the NCAA Tournament once again despite losing a heartbreaker to Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Ever since coming to USC, Andy Enfield has worked wonders and even got a contract extension. The first two seasons they won a combined 23 games, but this will be the fifth NCAA appearance for Enfield. It would be six if the 2020 NCAA Tournament had not been canceled because of the pandemic.

Enfield made his mark as Florida Gulf Coast’s head coach and stunned 2-seed Georgetown on the way to a Sweet 16 in 2013. That was the performance which led to Pat Haden hiring him as USC’s next head coach. The past 10 years have had their ups and downs, but the past four seasons have all been successful.

Here’s a list of Andy Enfield’s record in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, including his time with Florida Gulf Coast:

2013: FLORIDA GULF COAST DEFEATS GEORGETOWN

Mar 28, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles head coach Andy Enfield reacts during practice the day before the semifinals of the South regional of the 2013 NCAA Tournament at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This is where Enfield made his mark. Florida Gulf Coast stunned the world with a victory over Georgetown.

March 22, 2013: Dunk City introduces itself to the nation, as 15-seed Florida Gulf Coast University (@FGCU_MBB) shocks 2-seed Georgetown 78-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/6OfyM69RO4 — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 22, 2020

2016: USC LOSES TO PROVIDENCE

Mar 17, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; Providence Friars forward Rodney Bullock (5) shoots the ball over USC Trojans forward Nikola Jovanovic (32) during the first half at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s first NCAA Tournament appearance with Andy Enfield resulted in a 70-69 loss to Providence, the product of a late missed free throw followed by a basket from the Friars in the final seconds.

2017: USC DEFEATS SMU

Mar 17, 2017; Tulsa, OK, USA; USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu (4) looks to guard Elijah Stewart (30) as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jarrey Foster (10) guards during the first half in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

USC returned to the Big Dance and defeated Providence in the First Four, then beat SMU in an 11 seed-6 seed upset.

2021: USC DEFEATED DRAKE

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard D.J. Wilkins (0) goes to the basket while defended by Southern California Trojans forwards Max Agbonkpolo (23) and Evan Mobley (4) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

USC defeated Drake and began what was an improbable run to the Elite Eight.

2022: USC LOSES TO MIAMI (FLORIDA)

University of Miami guard Charlie Moore (3) dives for a loose ball near the University of Southern California bench during the second half of the NCAA Div. 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament preliminary round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 18, 2022.

Ncaa Men S Basketball First Round Auburn Vs Jacksonville State

USC lost a tough game to Miami, 68-66, and that feeling must be on the Trojans’ minds entering this new moment in 2023.

