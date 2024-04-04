How Andy Enfield exit for SMU changes Bronny James’ decision

Lost in the smoke after the Bronny James transfer portal rumors were debunked is the reality that Bronny James’ head coach at USC left the program. Andy Enfield going to SMU might not wind up changing Bronny James’ plans, but this is a change in the situation. It does give Bronny James and LeBron James a chance to reconsider what they are doing and how they are doing it. In terms of predicting what actually happens, this might not change anything. In terms of giving Bronny some real options for the 2024-2025 basketball season — college or pro — it does introduce a new path.

Enfield plainly didn’t develop Bronny’s game the way Bronny and LeBron probably hoped. However, if LeBron wants Bronny to join him in the NBA next season, likely with the Los Angeles Lakers, questions of overall development and draft stock weren’t ever all that relevant anyway. The Lakers would simply draft Bronny and keep LeBron as the valuable component of a Bronny draft selection. Bronny’s draft value wouldn’t apply to himself, only to LeBron. The Lakers could then nurture Bronny and slowly bring him along under LeBron’s watch. This is the likely outcome for Bronny.

However, Enfield leaving means that Bronny could get a different coach in a second season of college basketball. He could go to Ohio State or Oregon, two other schools which considered him. He could get exposure to other coaches and styles of play, which would give him a chance to develop his game and improve his draft stock for 2025. It’s certainly not a bad option. Is it the one Bronny is likely to choose? No. However, it’s right there if he wants it.

