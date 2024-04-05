Andy Enfield brings lead assistant coach Chris Capko to SMU

The movement of Andy Enfield from USC to SMU raised the question of staff retention. How many of Enfield’s assistant coaches would go to suburban Dallas to be on his staff as the Mustangs move to the Atlantic Coast Conference? We got at least one answer on Thursday. It was announced that longtime Enfield assistant Chris Capko will indeed join him at SMU.

Capko was universally liked and respected at USC. Andy Enfield had specific strengths as a coach, and Capko augmented them, giving structure and positive energy to what the Trojans did. The Capko-Enfield partnership led the Trojans to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2021 through 2023. If you count the 2020 season — when the pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament, which USC would have made had the event been played — USC made four straight NCAA Tournaments thanks to Enfield, Capko, and the teams they guided. Capko, at 40 years old, would love to help Enfield make a big first impression at SMU in the ACC. If he can do that, a head coaching job could be just around the corner as he tries to take the next step in his career.

We at Trojans Wire wish Chris the best and hope he and Enfield succeed at SMU.

Source: Chris Capko will be SMU's Associate Head Coach under Andy Enfield. Capko held the same title under Enfield at USC. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2024

