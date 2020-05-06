Andy Dalton’s only interaction with Dak Prescott came after a regular-season game in 2016 and a preseason game in 2018.

But one of the first things Dalton did after signing with the Cowboys earlier this week was to text Prescott. Dalton told Prescott he was available to help in any way, and Prescott texted back his appreciation.

The Cowboys see Dalton as their Nick Foles, a veteran insurance policy.

It’s not a role Dalton has played much, starting 133 of a possible 144 games after the Bengals drafted him out of TCU, but one he’s ready for in Dallas.

“My mindset is, I’m going try to be the biggest asset to this team, try to help out this offense, help out Dak, help out everybody as much as I can,” Dalton said on a conference call with beat reporters, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s a different perspective for me since I’ve been a starter the last nine years, but I understand the position I’m coming into and the role I’m going to play.”

Dalton, 32, has more starts, more wins, more playoff games, more everything (other than playoff wins) than Prescott does. Still, Dalton understands it’s not a Ryan Tannehill–Marcus Mariota situation.

He will see the field only if Prescott is injured.

“Dak has played really well,” Dalton said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I knew the situation I was coming into. . . . Dak is the starter on this team. If for some reason he was to go down, I will be able to step in and help this team.”

Andy Dalton: I understand my role, backing up Dak Prescott originally appeared on Pro Football Talk