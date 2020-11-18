Andy Dalton, Tyrone Crawford activated from Cowboys COVID-19 list

The 2020 season has been one full of bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. From injuries galore and poor production on the field, it’s been a neverending saga of disappointment. However, they just got a bit of good news.

Head coach Mike McCarthy held a press conference on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday and said that quarterback Andy Dalton and defense lineman Tyrone Crawford will both be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dalton was hit with a double whammy recently. In addition to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on November 3, he was already going through concussion protocol after a brutal hit from linebacker Jon Bostic of the Washington Football Team in Week 7.

Dalton didn’t perform to the level that the Cowboys would have hoped after Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. After completing nine of his 11 passes for 111 yards and engineering a game-winning drive vs the New York Giants, he went just 43 of 73 (58.9%) in the next two games with one touchdown and three interceptions. The team scored a total of 13 points in those two games.

Team owner Jerry Jones said Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback when all players are healthy; Dalton could return as soon as Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Crawford found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list just days after the Cowboy’s tough Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the only game he had a significant impact for the Cowboys in 2020, including blocking an extra point. Besides that, he’s only produced five tackles and one quarterback hit all season, which all came in the first four games.

The Cowboys have a tough task Sunday with a red-hot Vikings team that’s currently on a three-game winning streak so having as many players as possible on the active roster is key.

List