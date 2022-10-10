Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end this season, but he wasn’t playing that role in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

The Saints used Hill as a runner and a thrower and he contributed touchdowns in each role. Hill ran for three touchdowns, including the 60-yarder that put the Saints up for good, and threw for another in the 39-32 home win. He ended the day with nine carries for 112 yards and played a bigger role than he had in the first four weeks of the year.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael thought Hill could be effective running against Seattle’s defense when they were putting the game plan together this week. They were proven correct and starting quarterback Andy Dalton was left to sing his teammate’s praises.

“I mean, he’s such a weapon, and there’s nobody else like him,” Dalton said, via the team’s transcript. “If you’re a defense, you have to prepare for so much when you never know where he’s going to line up. So, I mean, his performance today, it’s hard to match all the stuff that he can do and all the stuff that he was able to do today to help us win. Yeah, he’s special.”

Hill said he could see a big role in the offense developing during the week and called it “so much fun” to get the opportunities he got on Sunday. Doing what he did with them made it a lot of fun for everyone in a Saints uniform.

Andy Dalton: Taysom Hill’s such a weapon, he’s special originally appeared on Pro Football Talk