Andy Dalton struggling as Bills lead 14-0

Andy Dalton missed on his first six passes. His seventh was a completion that went 7 yards before John Ross fumbled it.

The Bengals quarterback was only 4-of-12 for 31 yards before a 33-yard pass to Auden Tate on the final play of the half with the Bills in a prevent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bills lead 14-0 at intermission.

The Bengals have two first downs, 77 yards, a turnover, five punts and seven penalties, one of which negated a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Darius Phillips.

Bills safety Micah Hyde forced Ross’ fumble, which Matt Milano recovered.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a better day than Dalton, going 18-of-27 for 180 yards and a touchdown to Dawson Knox.