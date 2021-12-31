Andy Dalton starts, Justin Fields questionable for Sunday

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been listed as questionable for the second straight week and the team will start a different quarterback for the second straight week.

Fields is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. He was a limited participant in practice all of this week, which is a step up from when he missed the final two practices of last week.

Nick Foles started against the Seahawks because Andy Dalton was also out with a groin injury. Dalton has no injury designation against the Giants this week and head coach Matt Nagy said that he will get the start.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks joins Fields in the questionable category. He was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, but his status is up in the air as he tries to get back into playing form after the layoff.

Tackle Jason Peters (ankle), defensive back Duke Shelley (heel), and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) are also questionable. Tight end J.P. Holtz (personal) is considered doubtful.

Andy Dalton starts, Justin Fields questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

