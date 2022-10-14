There will not be a matchup of quarterbacks drafted first overall in New Orleans this weekend.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that Andy Dalton will make his third straight start in place of Jameis Winston when the Bengals visit the Superdome on Sunday. Winston returned to practice this week, but his back injury will need at least one more week to heal before he’ll have a chance to return to the lineup.

The Saints have gone 1-1 with Dalton the last two weeks. He has gone 36-of-52 for 423 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Dalton spent the first nine years of his career with the Bengals and moved on when they released him in the wake of drafting Joe Burrow first overall in 2020. He has started against them as a member of the Cowboys in 2020 and the Bears in 2021 with Dalton’s team coming out on top each time.

Andy Dalton starts again for Saints this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk