Andy Dalton returns to Cowboys practice ahead of Vikings game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

After two games of relying on third-string quarterbacks, the Dallas Cowboys should have Andy Dalton back in Week 11 to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Dalton returned to practice Monday following Dallas’ bye week. He missed the Cowboys’ previous two games after suffering a concussion in Week 7 on an illegal hit to the head by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. The NFL fined Bostic $12,000 for the hit.

While in concussion protocol, Dalton also landed on the COVID-19/reserve list. His presence at practice Monday indicates that he’s been medically cleared on both fronts.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Dalton was a full participant and “looked good today,” according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“We'll take it one day at a time,” McCarthy said of his status for Sunday’s game.

Dalton took over as the Cowboys quarterback in Week 5 after starter Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert struggled in losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers in Dalton’s absence. Each player was making his first NFL start.

The 2-7 Cowboys have lost four straight games, but remain just 1 1/2 game behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFC East at 3-5-1.

