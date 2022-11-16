The Saints will not be making a coaching change this week.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said today that Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Dalton has started the Saints’ last seven games after Jameis Winston started the first three.

The Saints are on a two-game losing streak and Dalton hasn’t played well in either games, and Winston has been healthy enough that he was active as the No. 2 quarterback, which led to growing questions about why Allen hadn’t gone back to Winston. But Allen said today that Winston is still not 100 percent healthy, even if he’s healthy enough that he could go if he had to.

And so the Saints — who despite their 3-7 record remain in contention in the NFC South — will stick with Dalton for at least one more week.

Andy Dalton remains Saints’ starting quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk