Andy Dalton’s production with Bengals would break Bears records

Bryan Perez
·1 min read
Say what you want about the Chicago Bears’ decision to sign quarterback Andy Dalton, but let’s not forget that Dalton was, for a time, a quality starter with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2019.

In fact, Dalton’s production over those nine seasons as a Bengal would rank at the top of every Bears’ passing record, shattering Jay Cutler’s records (he played eight seasons in Chicago) for passing yards and touchdowns.

Cutler currently sits atop the Bears’ record book with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. Compare those stats with Dalton, who threw for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns. Yes, Dalton played in more games over that span, but availability is the best ability, right?

Dalton also has two 4,000-yard seasons, a feat never accomplished by a Bears starter during their tenure in Chicago.

The box score is a very dangerous place to justify or praise a transaction. And that’s not what this post is intended for. But it’s easy to rip on Dalton because he isn’t viewed as an above-average quarterback. Sadly, his history as a starter would still make him the most prolific passer in Bears history.

Glass half-full, right?

