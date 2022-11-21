Saints head coach Dennis Allen faced questions about making a quarterback change after the team’s losses in Weeks Nine and 10, but he didn’t have to deal with another round of them this Sunday.

Andy Dalton was 21-of-25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Chris Olave that he delivered with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald bearing down on him. After the 27-20 win, Dalton said he was “pretty aware” of Donald’s presence but that “good things can happen” when you get the ball out.

Letting it rip was a theme for Dalton on Sunday and he said he wants the whole team to follow suit.

“What we need to do is cut it loose. Why not?” Dalton said, via WWL. “That’s just the mindset, the mentality that we have to have.”

The Saints are now 4-7, so there’s not much to lose from letting everything hang out over the final six games on their schedule.

Andy Dalton: We need to have the mindset of cutting it loose originally appeared on Pro Football Talk