Andy Dalton in meetings, but won’t practice Thursday

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will miss another day of practice on Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said at his press conference that Dalton is taking part in meetings with the team’s other quarterbacks, but that he has not progressed to a point in the concussion protocol that he will be doing any on-field work. Dalton was injured on a hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic that led to Bostic’s ejection last Sunday.

Ben DiNucci will continue to get the first-team reps in practice. Garrett Gilbert would be his backup against the Eagles on Sunday if Dalton does not play.

Dalton’s absence on Thursday makes that a likelier scenario and Friday will bring more definitive word about what the Cowboys are going to do.

