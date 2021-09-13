The Bears were handled pretty easily by the Rams in Sunday night’s 34-14 loss and quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t do much to push back at those who think Justin Fields should be the team’s starters, but he did find a little silver lining to the outcome.

Sunday afternoon saw the Packers, Vikings, and Lions all lose before the Bears took the field and Dalton took note of that after the game while speaking to reporters.

“It’s a long season,” Dalton said, via SI.com. “I think everybody understands that. And I think if you look at the way the division shook out today we’re still in the same position.”

Fields saw action on five snaps Sunday night and ran for a touchdown while also completing both passes he tried for 10 yards. That small sample size isn’t necessarily a sign that he’s ready for the top job, but an overall lack offensive explosiveness in a lopsided loss doesn’t argue against it either.

More of the same against the Bengals in Week Two will likely lead to more grumbling about the quarterback call regardless of what happens elsewhere in the NFC North.

Andy Dalton: It’s a long season, the whole NFC North is in the same position originally appeared on Pro Football Talk