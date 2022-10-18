The Saints made only one change to their practice report Tuesday: Safety Marcus Maye (rib) was a full participant after being estimated as limited Monday.

Quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton both remained limited.

Winston missed the past three games with a back injury, and he also has an ankle injury. Dalton has a back injury.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) and Keith Kirkwood (ankle) did not practice Tuesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (chest) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) also were non-participants.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (hip) and defensive end Payton Turner joined the two quarterbacks in the limited category.

Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston remain limited in Tuesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk