Andy Dalton headed to locker room with thumb injury

It didn’t appear that things could get any worse for the Bengals.

It just got worse for the Bengals.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to the locker room, after injuring his right thumb trying to snag a snap that flew over his head. The team announced that he’s questionable to return.

The Browns scored shortly thereafter to go up 35-7, adding to a miserable day for the Bengals. Already playing without star wide receiver A.J. Green, their offense hasn’t done much, and their defense remains on pace to allow the most yards in league history. The Browns gained 296 yards in the first half alone.

The Bengals are also now without left tackle Jake Fisher (back), who was starting for the injured Cordy Glenn, leaving backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in some degree of danger.