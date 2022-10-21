Andy Dalton finds Rashid Shaheed for 53-yard Saints touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Thursday Night Football saw an unfamiliar start as the New Orleans Saints took it to the Arizona Cardinals.

Andy Dalton directed a 4-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in an early touchdown, something TNF had not seen in recent weeks.

The scoring play was good for 53 yards and Dalton connected with Rashid Shaheed, who is making the most of the absence of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

