Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Lions as Justin Fields deals with rib injury

Sorry, football fans, but it sounds like you’re going to get Andy Dalton vs. Tim Boyle (if Jared Goff isn’t healthy) on Thanksgiving.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dalton is expected to start Thursday for the Bears when they battle the Lions on Thanksgiving. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered a rib injury against the Ravens on Sunday, which sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Fields appears to have suffered broken ribs, as confirmed by the quarterback himself, but it sounds like the turnaround is too quick for Fields to start on Thanksgiving.

Sources: #Bears QB Andy Dalton is expected to start on Thursday, with Justin Fields dealing with a rib injury. He spent the day undergoing further testing, and the turnaround is too quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

While it’ll be disappointing not to get a look at Fields on Thanksgiving, it’s not worth risking Fields’ health on a short turnaround against a winless Lions team.

This is certainly worth monitoring considering Chicago has already lost five games in a row for the second straight season. And a loss to the winless Lions on Thanksgiving could be the final nail in Matt Nagy’s coffin.

