Andy Dalton: I didn’t give us a chance to win

The Bengals were held scoreless in a season opener for the first time since 1979 on Sunday afternoon and the play of their quarterback was a big reason for the shutout.

Andy Dalton threw four interceptions and lost a fumble as the Ravens rolled to a 20-0 win in Cincinnati. A couple of the picks came on tipped balls and Dalton was playing behind an offensive line that allowed a lot of pressure on the way to five Baltimore sacks, but pointed the finger at himself after the game.

“We didn’t make any plays,” Dalton said, via Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News. “It starts with me. It’s my fault. I didn’t play well at all and didn’t give us a chance to win.”

Coach Marvin Lewis called it a “disappointing” game, which shows a flair for understatement if nothing else. He’ll have just a few days to figure out a way to avoid another one against the Texans on Thursday.