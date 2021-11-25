Andy Dalton connects with Jimmy Graham for the Bears’ first touchdown

The Chicago Bears apparently had too much turkey this morning because they started out sluggish against the Detroit Lions. But they shook off the tryptophan and their offense got going.

Midway through the second quarter, Andy Dalton, getting the start for an injured Justin Fields, led a quick scoring drive. After finding Darnell Mooney for a long game, the veteran quarterback connected with Jimmy Graham down the middle on a 17-yard score to take the 10-7 lead.

The touchdown was Graham’s first of the season, who has two catches for 34 yards. Dalton has one touchdown and one interception on the day as the first half draws to a close.

The Bears lead 13-7 at halftime.