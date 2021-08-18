Andy Dalton on Chicago Bears QB competition with Justin Fields: 'Right now, it's my time'

Andy Dalton is not yet ready to concede the Chicago Bears quarterback competition to rookie Justin Fields.

The 10-year veteran who signed with the Bears on a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason said Tuesday "right now, it's my time," when asked about the excitement surrounding the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout.

"Like I said before, Justin's going to have his time, and Justin's going to have a great career, but right now, it's my time," Dalton said. "So my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and do I everything I can to help this team win."

Chicago selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft. He performed well in his first preseason action Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, going 14-for-20 for 142 passing yards and a touchdown. Fields also had five rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.

Despite making the playoffs as the NFC's No. 7 seed last year, Chicago entered the offseason ready to move on from former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, benched for some of 2020, and traded him to the Buffalo Bills. The Bears also still have former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on the roster.

Dalton's comments on Fields and his "time" came after being asked how he worked around the "awkwardness" of the "Justin excitement."

"Yeah, I mean, you can't focus on that. If you focus on that, then that's going to beat you down," Dalton replied. "So I know who I am, I know who I was created to be, I know where my identity lies. And so, do I want the fans behind me and this team and all that kind of stuff? Yes. Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely I do. But that's not my focus. I can't focus on all that right now."

#Bears Andy Dalton on the excitement around rookie Justin Fields: "Justin Fields is going to have a great career but right now it's my time."pic.twitter.com/WnGrbdcMKC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2021

A second-round pick in 2011, Dalton spent nine seasons (five playoff appearances) with the Cincinnati Bengals before starting nine games last year for the Dallas Cowboys in place of the injured Dak Prescott.

