Andy Benoit ranks Broncos’ Pat Surtain as NFL’s best cornerback

Earlier this month, Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team ranked the top nine cornerbacks in the NFL, and he has Denver Broncos star Pat Surtain ranked as the best CB in the league going into the 2023 season.

Surtain, 23, has totaled 91 tackles, 24 pass breakups and six interceptions through his first two seasons in the NFL. Here is part of Benoit’s commentary on the young cornerback:

Patrick Surtain II possesses the league’s best combination of technique and physical talent. He can match up against all receiver body types, whether in press or off-coverage. … against certain elite receivers (DK Metcalf, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson etc.), Surtain traveled. We’ll likely see him do that more under new Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took that approach the last time he had a true No. 1 corner (Arizona’s Patrick Peterson in 2019-2020).

Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) and Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. To view Benoit’s full rankings of the NFL’s top nine cornerbacks, visit The 33rd Team.

