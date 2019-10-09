The Andy Avalos effect: Why Oregon's defense is wreaking havoc

A major theme of the 2019 Oregon football season: first-year defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is delivering. The Ducks defense is posting eye-popping numbers accompanied by game-saving performances.

It's exactly the change Oregon desired when hiring Avalos and his "multiple" scheme. In the first five games of the Avalos-era, the most asked question is, how can Oregon keep him?

A look into the bottom line… His three-year $2.445 million dollar contract shows that he's earning more than double than what he was earning as defensive coordinator at Boise State with an added title of assistant head coach. He has $125,000 worth of performances bonuses.

If Avalos were to leave Oregon before Jan. 31, 2022 he would owe Oregon 20 percent of his guaranteed salary, unless he did so to become an FBS head coach.

Money aside, internal incentive exudes from the 36-year-old coach. He is connecting with the Ducks in a unique way, partly because of his youth, partly because of his communication tactic, but definitely because his philosophy is generating victories.

"He's very receptive, he's not just trying to jump down your throat. He's going to talk to you and try to communicate with you to figure out what you were thinking about and why you were thinking that way or did something," senior linebacker Troy Dye said. "He's easy to relate to as a player so that's what makes it easier to go to him and talk to him about different things."

The offense has been able to depend on the defense while trying to establish a consistent run game. The Duck defense is leading the Pac-12 Conference in every major category and then some. The multiple and disguising fronts have led to confusion of opponents, holding four-straight teams to single-digit scoring for the first time since 1960.

Almost half way through his first regular season as a Duck, Avalos hasn't had much time to reflect on his team that ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (9.8 points per game) yet.

"It all kind of runs together," Avalos said with a chuckle. "For me, I think the biggest thing that stands out is how we are learning to stay in the fight as a team and as a defense. Over the course of a game, no matter the situations that pop up, we are learning to fight together, work together as a coaching staff and that pays off because then the players do so."

This isn't Avalos' first rodeo. He helped the Boise State defense hold 20 opponents from 2016-18 to 20 points or less, while the Broncos tied for sixth nationally with 10 defensive touchdowns over that span.

It's not easy to describe someone in one word, but that's exactly what I asked of Oregon football players in regards to Avalos.

Dye's chosen adjective was "relatable" as his hometown of Norco, Calif. neighbors Corona, Calif., where Avalos grew up.

Also a southern California-native, junior cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. fondly remembers his first impression of Avalos. Avalos was the first coach to offer a scholarship to Graham, who picked the Ducks over offers from Boise State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Nebraska, among others. Graham appreciates how "energetic" Avalos is and is passionate about how perfect his scheme is for the team.

True freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux credits Avalos'' "accountability," as a factor to his improvement since stepping on campus as ESPN's No. 1 prospect in the nation.

"I feel like he is one of the smartest coaches that I've had coach me," Thibodeaux said. "He tells us stuff and he goes over hours of film. He's a stickler. He looks at everything, which is for the greater good. Whether our shoe laces are tied or our hip pads are in, he's all over everything."

Thibodeaux will see an increased role with a season ending injury to starting defensive end Gus Cumberlander on Friday vs. the visiting Colorado Buffaloes. Thibodeaux is coming off his best performance yet as a Duck, which earned him Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Oregon needs the 6-foot-5, 242-pound defensive end to unleash his ability sooner rather than later.

Avalos and the defense will face likely their toughest test this season in Colorado and veteran quarterback Steven Montez. While the Duck defense has dominated through five games, it's important to note they did play the 11th-ranked Pac-12 offense (Stanford) and 12th-ranked offense (Cal). Their biggest challenges are ahead of them in the next seven games.

Like Dye, three different defensive coordinators have coached senior La'Mar Winston Jr. during his Duck career. So, it's not surprising that Avalos' stability stood out to the outside linebacker.

"Consistent," said Winston Jr. "He's very consistent in his approach, in his energy, his mentality, across the board. And that's our goal, to be consistent. "

Will the consistency sustain the toughest part of Oregon's schedule? One thing is for sure, Avalos is ready for the fight.

