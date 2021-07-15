Andy Amey: Will the LRF be the downfall of the Cubs?

Jul. 15—This is sort of a vacation column.

But with the inconveniences of travel right now, coupled with the lethargy that I blame on old age (which isn't to say I wasn't occasionally lethargic before) it might look more like something written by our television writer.

If there was a fortunate side to the expanded opportunities in the recliner recently, I managed to miss a lot of the Cubs' plunge into the depths from the top of the National League Central Division and now, thanks to the results of a two-week stretch, the team is apparently in full sell-out mode.

I have problems with this for a couple of reasons, both indirectly involving the loathsome Ricketts family.

One, unless the team goes full-Pirate — and don't rule that out — it's virtually impossible not to be in contention in this division. There are no good teams in it; whichever one rises to the top immediately is dragged back down into the morass. Several teams in this division are admittedly waiting for their stars to regain their usual level of competency — but so are the Cubs, with a lot more guys hoping for a second-half bounceback than the other teams have.

Two, Theo is gone. Whereas the first Cub rebuild was a teardown that eventually resulted in a World Series win, the team is now being run by a regime — again, the LRF — that may not even want to win and may not be capable of making the decisions that would allow it to do so.

Examples? Well, a team with apparently no backup catcher in the system (one year too soon, Josh Phegley, and Brian Dorsett could probably have helped too) didn't pick up Wilson Ramos when he was available, and if Jed Hoyer were Theo's equal (or wasn't being restrained by the LRF) I really don't see why the team let Schwarber and Lester go and wound up with Pederson and Arrieta. So just because we're going to trade a bunch of people, that doesn't mean we'll be getting good people in return.

One glimmer of hope? Maybe Jed is another Theo and the fact that he announced the team would be shopping players means nothing of the kind will happen.

Me? I'd keep a few guys around, maybe sell high on Kris Bryant (because of Scott Boras) and keep trying to win.

Besides, who's to say there's going to be a very big market for Cub veterans, or any veterans for that matter.

—Something cool about the shift — I've asked several of my baseball-fan friends recently how many times they've seen a third baseman make a play at the right-field warning track and none of them have, which means they don't watch enough Padres games.

When San Diego shifts for a left-handed pull hitter, they bring Manny Machado across the diamond to take the spot in short right field. This eliminates what has become the toughest defensive play in the majors, the 4-3 groundout to a second baseman with no arm playing out there (Joe Morgan would have needed a cutoff man if the old Reds had done that), with Machado's cannon proving to be up to the test.

But that's not all. With Machado out there 75 feet from the infield, the Padres now have four outfielders. They slide their right fielder into right-center and give Machado responsibility for the line, which is why, a couple of weeks ago, I saw him making a diving attempt at a catch on said warning track. I was still thinking to myself, "You don't see that very often," when a replay was shown of Machado making a catch in foul territory in reasonably deep right field.

So you can be creative about such things, even though creativity and Major League Baseball rarely go hand in hand (why wasn't A.J. Reed the first Shohei Ohtani, for example). And you can beat the shift by simply hitting the ball where it's pitched and going the other way, which come to think of it would solve a lot of baseball's offensive woes whether there's a shift on or not.

—JoJo wins again — I had predicted a Stanley Cup Final between Carolina and Colorado when the playoffs started a couple of months ago, but the repeat championship of the Tampa Bay Lightning wasn't surprising at all once I got to see them play on a regular basis.

My son's favorite team — and, full disclosure, my second-favorite team — was clearly the class of the field this year (thanks in part, I've learned, from a salary-cap quirk): great coaching (Jon Cooper rivals former Predators mentor Barry Trotz as the best in the business), plenty of skill (the best passing team since the Blackhawks of a few years ago), plenty of size and superb goaltending. They'll skate rings around their opponent or, if that opponent would like to mix things up, will say "Thank you" and beat the snot out of them (I was a Broad Street Bullies fan in the '70s). They were also deep enough — thanks to that salary-cap thing — to win two Cups with very little help last year from captain and best player Steven Stamkos and not all that much production from Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov this spring.

Some of that depth is likely to disappear, but JoJo may still have more Lightning gear on his Christmas list.

—Watch the WNBA, boys — The women are taking their all-star and Olympic breaks right now, but basketball fans should be marking their calendars for when the league returns in about a month.

I've enjoyed the NBA playoffs, particularly because all the super teams have been eliminated and I don't have to hate-watch and get bothered by trying to figure out the officiating. It's very nice to see two teams playing for the title who like to get up and down the floor.

But the WNBA still has legends — players like Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Britnee Griner and Breanna Stewart, all of whom have been in the best-ever conversation at some point in their careers. It has 40-year-old Sue Bird, the smartest active point guard (and not just in the WNBA). And for those of you who haven't watched much yet, you might want to check out Jonquel Jones and Liz Cambage, who are definitely eye-opening talents.

—Another legend passes — In my first couple of years at The Terre Haute Star, one of the coolest things I occasionally got to cover was (hope I remember this name correctly) the Wabash Valley League.

A loosely organized collection of town baseball teams, its scores and standings were carried in the paper on a fairly regular basis. and when it conducted its tournaments I often visited the field that housed the Blanford Cardinals (wasn't fond of their nickname, but at least infielder Jack Dorfmeyer was a Cub fan). Blanford also had the coolest pressbox I've ever visited, also the only pressbox in a tree that I've ever visited.

Competition was fierce enough that the league had a villain — Parker Eaton. The left-handed pitcher had completed his career in organized baseball but, the story goes, was always ready to join somebody's team — for a fee. One of the teams managed by Ross Harvey, an impresario in bib overalls, seemed to be the one that most often came up with the money — $50 was the going rate, as I recall — to have Parker pitch a big game.

Getting to know Parker in the years since was always a treat, and he never lacked for opinions. Rest in peace, my friend.

