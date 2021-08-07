Andy Amey: 'I guess we'll go back to being -- the Cubs'

Aug. 7—This column needs to come with some movie-like kind of rating to prevent younger fans of the Chicago Cubs from reading it.

(Keep it away from Kelsey Young at all costs!)

But with another few days off in the recent past, and with the Cubs having conducted their trade-deadline debacle, it was time for me to check in with Dan Mercer in Munster, to see how The Region was taking it, and to put my old Post 101/Baesler's IGA experience to good use to evaluate every move.

One conclusion? The fact that the recently traded Cubs are starring for their new teams is probably not a coincidence.

Another conclusion? Jed Hoyer is no Theo Epstein.

And the dreaded LRF (remember, Loathsome Ricketts Family) is still around, so I wonder if Jed is entirely to blame.

To begin, pretty much everyone with even a casual interest in Major League Baseball knew the Cubs weren't going to keep all of their core players — Javi Baez, Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo — for economic reasons. Hoyer said as much recently, which gave me a glimmer of hope: if Theo had said the same thing, it would have been a red herring that would have indicated at least a couple of the guys would be staying.

To repeat, Jed is no Theo.

Now, it is possible — preferable, even — to trade a great player and get great players in return. The White Sox got Lucas Giolito and Yoan Moncada for Chris Sale, and everyone (including me) knew those two were destined for stardom. The Yankees got Gleyber Torres and Billy McKinney for Aroldis Chapman, same thing (even though McKinney never quite lived up to his billing). The White Sox also got Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease for Jose Quintana, but then Q pitched his way out of the greatness category rather quickly (although the Sox didn't give the other two guys back as a result).

So Cub fans like myself had a reasonable amount of excitement, thinking that our four great players would bring a great haul of players in return.

Story continues

Still waiting.

The best new prospect I've seen since the fire sale is Manny Rodriguez, and we didn't trade for him; we just didn't bring him up until the past week, despite that 100-mph heat. The best new players have been Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom, but they aren't young enough to be considered prospects, and I fear we are seeing the pinnacles of their respective careers right now.

There's an argument that the four great players weren't playing great, which drove the price down. In the some-things-you-just-know department, I would argue that they weren't playing great because of having to deal with some embarrassing and insulting low-ball offers — thus their relief at getting out of town and away from that drama — while the Cubs can maintain they tried to keep them. I would also argue that announcing all these players would be traded didn't exactly boost the Cubs' trading power and maybe that's what drove the price down.

The LRF will point out that the no-fans 2020 season cost them a lot of money. What also cost them money, of course, was starting their own television station that season without any content to put on it. Now that station, low-quality as it is, should be making money again and, with the LRF trying to put a casino and sports book on top of Wrigley Field, the team should be printing money again. They can print even more now that there are very few players who deserve big bucks and won't be for quite a while.

I feel like sending sympathy cards to Kyle Hendricks, and especially to Willson Contreras. Maybe Rossy too, although I'm still not entirely sure which side he was on in the back-room discussions.

For Kelsey and the fans like her, who have been used to the Cubs being somewhere between good and very good, keep the faith. I'm old and increasingly pessimistic, and not just about baseball. I'm probably wrong.

But Mercer and I have the Cubs of the 50s and early 60s to remember, which is why he said, a few days ago, "I guess we'll go back to being — the Cubs."

----In other news:

—Good year — Terre Haute South graduate Will Hayes had a spectacular college baseball season for Missouri S&T, batting .393 with an OPS of 1.002 (slugging .513, on-base .489). He also stole 20 bases in 39 games.

His uncle, Mr. Post 346 John Hayes, passed along to me that Will also was named a third-team Academic All-American to go with it.

Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4276; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; or by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.