Andy Amey: Boys b-ball season had its share of excitement too

Jul. 1—If the girls basketball players were recognized last week, you probably expected the boys to get the same treatment soon. And so they are.

We didn't have a state champion to cover at the Tribune-Star like we did during the last two girls seasons, but we came really close. One school of thought may consider Parke Heritage to be the Class 2A public school champion (not saying I'm in that school, but you could probably consider me a substitute teacher there) and another school of thought considers Casey the Illinois Class A champion if only there had been a tournament.

That truncated Illinois season worked against the teams, coaches and fans, but against the Tribune-Star's agenda too. I missed seeing a host of good players who will be recognized a few paragraphs below, and Casey's Noah Livingston was probably the best in the area — scoring about 30 points per game down the stretch, a first-team Illinois Class A all-stater and the MVP of the Illinois Class 1A-2A all-star game.

So here are the Andy Amey Teams for boys.

The Western Indiana Conference was pretty strong — and wildly entertaining — during the winter, and two of its best players are among the captains of the Clutch Team: Randy Kelley of Sullivan and Caleb Swearingen of Northview. There are also two players from other leagues who basically define the meaning of the term clutch: Daniel Tingley of Marshall and Christian Johnson of Parke Heritage.

Others who were dependable were Brylan Apholone and Amariyae Wilson of Terre Haute South; DeShawn Clark of North Central; Ethan Dean and Baylin Graf of Bloomfield; Ethan DeHart of Northview; Andrew Ellett of White River Valley; Braden Flanagan of Sullivan; and Coy Gilbert of Shakamak.

Also, there are Lincoln Hale and Joey Hart of Linton; Mark Hankins of Terre Haute North; Nolan Harris of Clay City; Mason Hutchings of Paris; Case Lautenschlager of West Vigo; Landon Naylor of North Vermillion; Ben Ross of Marshall; Nick Sutherlin and Brody Whitaker of Greencastle; Kyle Thomas of Cloverdale; and Nick Weber of Robinson.

There are plenty of representatives on the Competitors Team, but its two captains went above and beyond the rest. Northview's Brevin Cooper, for example, wound up as the leading rebounder on a tall, aggressive team as a 130-pound point guard, and you've already read about Noah Livingston of Casey.

Other scrappers were Luke Adams, Jackson Hills, Jack Ridgway and Rocco Roshel of Sullivan; Braden Allen and Easton Terry of South Vermillion; Pierson Barnes, Derron Hazzard and Ashton Hines of Riverton Parke; Atticus Blank and Carter Edney of North Vermillion; Colin Branson, Levi Brandenburg and Brayson Chrysler of Casey; Conor Breneman and Garrett King of Paris; Cody Bunch and Ethan Kesler of West Vigo; Connor Davis and Reece Simpson of Parke Heritage; Jeffrey Goble and Ethan Shidler of Robinson; Grant Horton of Clay City; Wyatt Ison and Gage Wheaton of North Central; Logan Medsker of Marshall; Benny Parmley of Greencastle; Josh Pyne of Linton; Jadon Rogers of WRV; Braxton Sampson, Colton Wallace and Nolan White of Northview; Brett Sherrard and Hank Skomp of Bloomfield; Caleb Stultz of South; and Brady Yeryar of Shakamak.

The Most Improved Team has a bunch of captains, and for a bunch of reasons. Alphabetically, there's Riley Ferguson of Parke Heritage, who became a vital third option for the state runner-up team; Matt Gauer of Terre Haute North, who changed his already dangerous game to make his team (and him) better; Hayden Gilstrap of Riverton Parke, who worked his way into becoming a star; Nolan Kelley of Cloverdale, who went from being a really good player to becoming a star in his own right; Gabe Newhouse of West Vigo, who (some, including me, might include the adjective finally) turned into the player he'd shown flashes of becoming in the past; Gabe Pirtle of Sullivan, who went from afterthought to indispensable (he could be an Unsung captain too); and Tyler Vaughn of North Central, who made the best of a change of scenery.

Others who continued to get better were Jacob Adams of North Central; Blake Boatman, Anthony Garzolini, Peyton Hawkins and John Piper of South Vermillion; Landon Carr, Drew Cook and Chris Ellis of Northview; Peter Combs and Ryan Schulte of Bloomfield; A.J. Cox and Jackson Parcel of Casey; Konner Cox and Logan Webb of Linton; Whyatt Easton and Imare Holman of West Vigo; Trevor Ellingsworth of Shakamak; Seth Firkins of Cloverdale; Colin Frank, Caden Mason and Nas McNeal of North; Jared Franklin and Wade Hall of WRV; Cortez Hanes of South; Preston Porter, Logan Rhoads and Jude Sullivan of Paris; Noah Scott and Dalton Thomas of North Vermillion; and Brody Shaw of Clay City.

The Unsung Team is captained by a quartet of outstanding defenders: Will Hosselton of Casey, Mahki Johnson of North, Noble Johnson of Parke Heritage and Lance Rees of Marshall.

Others who did things that every fan might not have noticed were Levi Adams, Jace Jackson and Blake Patterson of Clay City; Ethan Alexander (the right-handed Andy Amey?) and Cade Plew of Greencastle; Chase Ashcraft, Mark Gill and Walker Sims of Cloverdale; Ian Beaver of West Vigo; Jacob Bolenbaugh of Riverton Parke; J.R. Brinkerhoff of Paris; Bryson Carpenter and Noah Crosley of North; Robbie Cheatham and Luke Gregg of Parke Heritage; Jacob Clement and Dawson Dallape of Casey; Luke Cook of Marshall; Eli Crites of WRV; Jacob Fowler of Northview; Brevon Fulford and Carson Jernigan of Shakamak; Trevor Hadley, James Roberts and Peyton Seay of North Central; Will King of Sullivan; Christopher Royal of Bloomfield; Drew Smith of Linton; Jaden Thomas and Brayden Turner of South; Lucas Uselman of South Vermillion; and Jerome White of North Vermillion.

I'm tempted to make Noah Gilmore of Robinson the only captain of the Promising Team, but there are two other freshmen (sophomores now) who should be mentioned too: J.T. May of Shakamak and Zeke Tanoos of West Vigo.

Others to watch in the future are Wyatt Adams, Noah Atkinson, Reilly Myers and Zach Swearingen of Clay City; Dontarius Alvarez and Amari Richardson of South; Conner Banning, Briar English and Max Hostetter of WRV; Justin Beard and Brasey Neill of Bloomfield; Dylan Conder of South Vermillion; Eli Gettinger of Sullivan; Cole Gilbert and Cole Livingston of Casey; Cole Hutcheson of Greencastle; Levi Jennings of North Central; Eli Kelley and Zach Thomas of Cloverdale; Jacob Maxwell and Nathan Swan of Marshall; Matthew Mullens of Riverton Parke; Oscar Pegg and Kayne Wade of Shakamak; Christian Roembke of Northview; Braden Walters of Linton; and Jaden Wayt of North.

I've never been so tempted to name an award after a player as I am this year (and next year could be tempting in a different scenario too), but I can't think of a player who represents the Unselfish Team any better than Trey Goodman of Linton — I tell him repeatedly he's my favorite Miner — has the past couple of years (and in every sport, not just basketball). And yet there are two other unselfish kids this year who deserve special mention too: Anthony Wood of Parke Heritage, who gave remarkably frank answers when asked about his role on the team, and Ayden Hines of South Vermillion, who as far as I know is the only member of this team with his own fan club.

Other team-first guys were Justin Allen and Kholten Mills of Paris; Nick Bement of South; Landon Boatman, Nick Brown and Duane Sharpe of Marshall; Braden Duke of Riverton Parke; Quinton Hanks and Landen Stewart of Parke Heritage; Jackson Holman of Shakamak; Dylan Ingle and Casey Kelly of North; Wesley Jackson, Cole Johnson and Rylan King of Robinson; Ryan Kempf and Ethan Maier of Greencastle; Keegan Morris of North Central; Clayton Sluder of WRV; Eli Steimel of Sullivan; and Cody Tryon of North Vermillion.

My captains of the Lefthanded Team are Conor Breneman of Paris and Grant Horton of Clay City. Their teammates are Nick Bement of South; Peter Combs and Baylin Graf of Bloomfield; A.J. Cox of Casey; Ethan DeHart of Northview; Max Hostetter of WRV; Malachi Hurtt and Matthew Mullens of Riverton Parke; Lance Rees of Marshall; Elliott Rogers of Clay City; and Ethan Shidler of Robinson.

With that roster, we'll play you anytime, anywhere.

