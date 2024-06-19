ANDY AMEY: American Legion baseball, WNBA are both enjoyable watches

Some observations about American Legion baseball in the Wabash Valley this year.

• In case the newspaper business dies before I do, I have a couple of requests about my retirement portfolio.

I’d like to be given $10,000 for every combined inch the Weidenbenner twins have grown since they were sophomores at Terre Haute South. That should get me through a year or two.

Then I’d like another $10,000 for every time I’ve seen either one of them hit by pitches. Now I’m set for at least five years.

And let’s make it $50,000 for times I’ve seen them take pitches in the head. Now I’m through at decade with Brady alone (three that I’ve seen within the last month, two of them I think on consecutive at-bats).

• As long as we’re in the wishing business, how about the Chicago Cubs having a catching situation remotely as good as Wayne Newton Post 346. When a manager can call on (alphabetically) Austin Black, Riley Huckaby or Ross Olson, he’s dealing with a position of strength (and Ross catching back-to-back games in Sunday’s heat was heroic).

Quite a few teams would be happy to have a fourth-string/emergency catcher as good as Cam Judson too.

• And don’t forget, there are two American Legion teams in Vigo County now. John E. Heyen Post 501 might be the youngest team in the state, but represented itself well in the tournament appropriately called Best of the Midwest.

Both teams are well worth watching and supporting. Both of them play Thursday — Post 342 at home, Post 501 at Clay City — and both are home for the weekend (a three-team round robin at Terre Haute on both Saturday and Sunday, a doubleheader at West Vigo on Sunday).

Hopefully the weather will warm up a little.

• Your WNBA fix — If you look through what I’ve written the last three years or so, you might notice some themes showing up in the margins, just throwaway lines here and there.

Such as: women’s basketball is finally beginning to get the recognition it’s deserved for a long time; the WNBA has started to take advantage of that fact; and the women play harder than the men do.

Now the explosion has occurred.

Caitlin Clark’s performance for Iowa (and, coincidentally, an injury that took away a season of UConn’s Paige Bueckers a year ago as a rival most similar to her) was a lot of it, but so was LSU’s Angel Reese. The most competitive and most fun team rivalry in women’s college basketball this past season was LSU-South Carolina, not anything involving the Hawkeyes.

Caitlin got to wear the white hat (which, added to the fact that she’s also getting a lot of money) didn’t endear her to the WNBA veterans. So she’s a target and, to her credit, seems to like being a target.

Angel (ironically) wears the black hat, and seems to enjoy that role even more than Caitlin enjoys hers. And now Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky is must-see TV (speaking of which, where’s ION on DirecTV?), and both Caitlin and Angel are taking good care of their brands. Basketball will be one of the least important parts of their incomes.

I actually would like to see Caitlin vs. Diana Taurasi in a changing-of-the-guard scenario as the next big thing — and we haven’t even talked about the good teams in the league yet.

Go back to the “women play harder” reference a few paragraphs ago. The two WNBA teams that do that the most consistently are the two coached by friends of mine: the Connecticut Sun (Stephanie White) and the Minnesota Lynx (Cheryl Reeve). Steph has the advantage of having the single player who plays hardest in Alyssa Thomas (if you haven’t seen a triple-double recorded by someone who is physically unable to launch a good-looking shot, check her out). One of my friends will be the WNBA Coach of the Year.

Now if I can just figure out a way to get Grace Berger some playing time — and that ION number too — I’ll have a pretty good couple of months.