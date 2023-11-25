Andscape: Coach Prime’s first season at Colorado was a success

The Colorado Buffaloes football team began 3-0, had an AP Top 25 spot and quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a Heisman Trophy candidate. By season’s end, the Buffs missed out on becoming bowl-eligible.

Still, it’s hard to sit back and not label Coach Prime’s first season as a success. The Buffs went 1-11 a season ago, weren’t selling out Folsom Field often and were an easy program to overlook.

All of that has changed after just one year. The writers at Andscape did a roundtable on Coach Prime and the Buffs, and all three writers pegged this first year as a success.

Here’s what Clinton Yates wrote about it:

It was a success because people showed up. In college football, there’s no greater way to gauge interest better than attendance. They sold out the spring game, and at most home games this year, folks stayed until the end. Also, they were ranked at one point this season. It’s easy to look at wins and losses and just say: of course it’s an improvement. But the people there will tell you they were happy with the product in 2023. When people are coming from all over the country to take vacations in Boulder to watch football? That’s a win. Nevermind all the cash infused to the town, locally.

Despite the rough ending, the Buffs were at the center of college football and had celebrities of all kinds coming out. That alone made the season a success.

