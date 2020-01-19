Andrus carries Prairie View past Grambling St. 64-57

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) -- Gerard Andrus had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Prairie View beat Grambling State 64-57 on Saturday.

Chancellor Ellis had 13 points for Prairie View (7-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Darius Williams added 10 points. Faite Williams had eight rebounds.

Travon Bunch had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-9, 3-2). Trevell Cunningham added 11 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prairie View plays Jackson State on the road on Monday. Grambling State plays Texas Southern at home on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com