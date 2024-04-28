Andru Phillips bringing aggressiveness to Giants:’ I want to get my nose dirty’

The New York Giants were in dire need of cornerback help entering the 2024 NFL draft and used their third-round selection on Kentucky’s Andru ‘Dru’ Phillips, who may not be the outside corner fans were hoping the team would bring in.

Phillips seems to fit more into the slot and in packages, but according to general manager Joe Schoen, he’s versatile.

“He can play both. He’s got the versatility to play inside, and outside. But we have options because (Cor’Dale) Flott can play inside, and outside as well. If he goes inside, Flott can go outside or vice-versa. The versatility is also attractive for all these guys with the new defense,” Schoen told reporters on Saturday.

Schoen was reminded that Phillips is also not known for creating turnovers, a fact he could not deny.

“Some of these guys that are 5-11, 200, run 4.4 would be playing receivers if they had really good ball skills unfortunately,” said Schoen. “But no, I mean, he’s sticky. He’s in terms of coverage, he’s around the football a lot. And watching him down in the senior Bowl on one-on-ones, he has a lot of traits and those are things we are going to work on. He’s in position, but he just has to finish a little bit better.

“But I really like the athlete, like the kid, look forward to him getting here. Told Wan’Dale (Robinson), he’s got to be ready for practice because Dru said he was going to be locking him up. That will be good competition there.

None of that talk will deter Phillips from coming into East Rutherford and proving that Schoen was right about him.

“I’m a competitive player. I want to win down there at that defensive position, whether that’s corner or slot, and I bring a fiery and versatility to the game and a different type of aggression I feel like every defense needs, but also at the same time, I bring that will to win. I want to come in here and help any way I can,” he said.

What exactly was it that the Giants liked about him after his stellar showing at the Senior Bowl?

“They like, one, is my willingness to tackle,” said Phillips. “I know it’s a thing, especially at those corners and now people want to tackle but I’m one of those guys, I want to get my nose dirty. Just my football IQ and just being savvy in it as well. You can be aggressive but then have some finesse to you, as well, and just go out there and win every rep.”

And the Giants do need to tackle better, that is for sure. Last season, teams got too many second chances due to missed tackles.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire