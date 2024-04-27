Andru Phillips 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants third-round pick

With the No. 70 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants selected cornerback Andru Phillips out of Kentucky.

By the Numbers

- Height: 5-foot-11

- Weight: 190 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.48

- Vertical: 42''

- Broad Jump: 11-foot-3

- 2023 Stats (12 games): 47 tackles (33 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes defended.

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Phillips' tape features a high number of both completions and drops that should have been completions, but that could change in a different scheme and with additional experience. He's still green, with just two years of real game experience, and often played too loose in Kentucky's zone cover schemes. Phillips lacks the anticipation to contest catches at a high enough rate from zone but does have the athleticism to play more man coverage, with the tools to stay sticky on routes. He's an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate. Scheme fit might be critical, along with proving he can play from the slot, but his best football could be ahead of him.

Bleacher Report: He has a good blend of length and athleticism, combined with the versatility to play the outside cornerback and slot positions. Throughout his career, he has shown the ability to be a core special teams player.

When playing in pass coverage, Phillips is at best when in off zone coverage, where he's able to use his awareness and vision to identify routes as they develop downfield. He has above-average speed but can fall into trouble with his lack of recovery speed and top-end speed to run downfield. He performs best when he has help over the top and is able to play in underneath coverage.

Connor's Take

The Giants needed a cornerback and ended up drafting Andru Phillips in the third round. He has some positional versatility, but two defensive coaches SNY touched base with believe he's best suited in the slot. His size (5-11, 190) makes him susceptible to bigger receivers outside. He needs to improve his ball skills. Phillips finished his college career with zero interceptions and just 10 pass breakups in 29 college games.