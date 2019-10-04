Andriy Yarmolenko, West Ham's joker in the pack, has manager's faith to join best midfielders in the league

Andriy Yarmolenko is the joker in Manuel Pellegrini’s pack, in both senses of the phrase. On the pitch the Ukrainian is “unpredictable” and “a little bit different,'' according to his team-mates. Off it, he is the literal joker in the West Ham dressing room: a laughing, smiling character whose cheerful disposition was not even darkened by the Achilles injury that forced him to miss 10 months of competitive football.

“He is always in a good mood,” said Pellegrini. “It was exactly the same when he knew that he had a big injury and he would be out for six or seven months. He is the first one to be joking. As a character, he always helps the team.”

Yarmolenko’s mischievousness extends beyond the West Ham dressing room. Before their recent victory over Manchester United, he had struck a deal with a member of club staff: if he scored a hat-trick, the Ukrainian said, then his colleague would have to shave his own head. When Yarmolenko subsequently fired in the opening goal after 44 minutes, there was a minor sense of panic in the stands.

Yarmolenko did not score three in the end, but he did finish the day as West Ham’s man of the match. It was the same a week later against Bournemouth when he was once again his side’s most dangerous attacker. “He is able to be one of the best midfielders in the league,” said Pellegrini. “His quality and the way he is playing is showing that he is a top player.”

For West Ham, Yarmolenko’s form at the start of his second season in England is providing some belated justification for his hefty transfer fee. The 29-year-old cost £17.5 million when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund last year, but he made only 10 appearances before tearing his Achilles tendon against Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Yarmolenko was signed for £17.5m from Borussia Dortmund at the instigation of David Sullivan Jnr Credit: West Ham United FC/West Ham United via Getty Images

After a decade with Dynamo Kiev, where he scored an impressive 137 goals in 341 games, Yarmolenko’s move to Dortmund in 2017 was a disappointment. Arriving to much excitement among the supporters, his rhythm was disrupted by injuries and a change of managers. In all, he managed only six goals in 26 appearances in Germany.

Yarmolenko’s struggles in Germany opened the door for West Ham, though, and the club’s owners were recommended the player by the agent Will Salthouse of the influential USM agency. West Ham were not concerned by his lack of game time at Dortmund. If anything, they thought, Yarmolenko had been unlucky not to be given more opportunities by Champions League clubs.

The deal itself was completed by David Sullivan Jr, the son of co-owner David Sr, who is taking an increasingly active role in player negotiations. His brother Jack is the managing director of West Ham’s women’s side and David Jr seems set to eventually become heavily involved in the running of the club. Once it became clear that signing Yarmolenko was a possibility, Pellegrini and director of football Mario Husillos gave their immediate support.

A large part of the appeal to the club was Yarmolenko’s physical power. In terms of his build, he looks more like a strapping centre-back than a skilful winger. Indeed, the average height of recognised wide forwards who have played in the Premier League this season is 5ft 8in. By contrast Yarmolenko stands at 6ft 3in, and has enough muscle to fill out that sizeable frame. When he called out a critical Ukrainian pundit last season, offering him a fist-fight, there was little surprise when Yarmolenko said that he had “fought a lot” in his youth.

It is this physical power, married with the obvious technical skill, that makes Yarmolenko such an unusual threat for West Ham. “He is a little bit different,” said full-back Ryan Fredericks after the draw with Bournemouth. “Unpredictable.”

The same can be said for Felipe Anderson, operating on the other flank, while record signing Sebastien Haller brings more bulk up front. Yarmolenko and Haller have six goals between them already this season. With Manuel Lanzini in creative form behind them, and Mark Noble playing with more freedom, the mood around the club is strangely positive. “The atmosphere of the London Stadium is absolutely different,” said Pellegrini. “Now you feel when you go in that we are all together.”

Much of the credit for that must go to the manager, who has done so much to make West Ham a cohesive, forward-thinking team. Others have played their part, though, and chief among them is Yarmolenko, laughing away behind the scenes and leading the way on the pitch.