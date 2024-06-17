Andriy Lunin provides update on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has on Monday provided a fresh insight into his future with the club.

The subject of shot-stopper Lunin’s future has of course returned to the headlines in Spain’s capital in a major way of late.

As much comes owing to what represented a disappointing close to the campaign for the Ukrainian.

After shining in the absence of Thibaut Courtois across the Belgian international’s spell on the sidelines, Lunin was immediately relegated back to bench duties upon his teammate’s return to fitness.

This has seen what was once viewed as an imminent contract extension for the 25-year-old thrown into doubt, with Lunin now understood to be giving consideration to moving on.

Speaking to the media on Monday evening, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of as much was put to the former Zorya Luhansk talent himself.

During an exchange with Spanish outlet COPE, in the aftermath of Ukraine’s concerning 3-0 Euro 2024 opener defeat at the hands of Romania, Lunin was asked directly:

“Do you want to stay at Real Madrid?”, to which he responded:

“In life you never know, but obviously I do.”

🇺🇦 @AndreyLunin13, a pregunta de @JaviGomezCh



🔚 "Ahora estoy con la selección y 100% estoy concentrado aquí. Para todo lo que pasa fuera está mi representante"



⁉️ ¿Pero te quieres quedar en el Real Madrid?



😯 "En la vida nunca sabes, pero obviamente sí"



📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/xvJMBZyn9r — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN