Andris Biedrins was fired up about Steph Curry wearing his jersey
Steph Curry has been honoring past Warriors legends recently by wearing their jerseys when he arrives at Oracle Arena
So far, he has rocked a Baron Davis throwback and a Stephen Jackson jersey. The trend continued Tuesday night when he honored one of the most beloved players in Warriors history: Andris Biedrins.
Curry sported a No. 15 jersey prior to the Warriors' demolition of the Denver Nuggets and Biedrins absolutely loved it.
The former Warriors big man gave his old teammate a shoutout.
As it turns out, it was Beans' birthday, so Curry's homage was two-fold. The two-time MVP wished the Latvian center a happy birthday on Instagram.
Part 3 of Operation honor the 🐐's of Oracle! You know him. My Latvian Brother. Andris Biedrins. #15 #Goose #Beans Happy Bday Too!
Biedrins played nine seasons with the Warriors and was Curry's teammate for four years.
With three home games remaining in the regular season, we're sure Curry has a few more throwback jerseys to bust out before the playoffs begin.