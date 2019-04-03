Andris Biedrins was fired up about Steph Curry wearing his jersey originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry has been honoring past Warriors legends recently by wearing their jerseys when he arrives at Oracle Arena

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So far, he has rocked a Baron Davis throwback and a Stephen Jackson jersey. The trend continued Tuesday night when he honored one of the most beloved players in Warriors history: Andris Biedrins.

Curry sported a No. 15 jersey prior to the Warriors' demolition of the Denver Nuggets and Biedrins absolutely loved it.

STEPH REPPIN' BEANS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FKBGDg0GZG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2019

The former Warriors big man gave his old teammate a shoutout.

As it turns out, it was Beans' birthday, so Curry's homage was two-fold. The two-time MVP wished the Latvian center a happy birthday on Instagram.

[RELATED: What we learned from Warriors' win over Nuggets]

Biedrins played nine seasons with the Warriors and was Curry's teammate for four years.

Story continues

With three home games remaining in the regular season, we're sure Curry has a few more throwback jerseys to bust out before the playoffs begin.