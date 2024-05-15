Andrich named into Euro squad by team-mate Kroos, Gross also in

Germany's Robert Andrich (L) and Toni Kroos (2-R) talk with referee Jesus Gil Manzano (2-L) from Spain, during the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium. Andrich from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen has been nominated into Germany's Euro 2024 squad, with the announcement made by his national team midfield partner Toni Kroos on 15 May. Christian Charisius/dpa

Robert Andrich from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen has been nominated into Germany's Euro 2024 squad, with the announcement made by his national team midfield partner Toni Kroos on Wednesday.

Real Madrid veteran and 2014 World Cup winner Kroos revealed the news in the latest edition of the "Einfach mal Luppen" podcast he runs together with his brother, Felix Kroos.

"I'm delighted that we're allowed to do this here, especially with Rob. We've discussed our relationship with him, and I'm very pleased to be able to say that my good friend Robert Andrich, with whom I played for Union [Berlin] a few years ago, is here officially," Felix Kroos said.

Andrich, 29, made his national team debut last autumn and was chosen as Kroos' midfield partner in the last two games, victories against France and the Netherlands, as Kroos returned into the team from almost three years of international retirement.

The two are also expected to start at the June 14-July 14 Euros where hosts Germany meet Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage. Kroos has not officially been named but is guaranteed to be part of the squad.

Also revealed on Wednesday was Brighton & Hove midfielder Pascal Gross, via "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" quiz show host Günther Jauch.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce the full squad on Thursday but the national federation DFB has started to leak names in a rather unconventional way since Sunday, via traditional and social media, influencers and an art gallery, to generate excitement.

The other 10 players revealed so far are goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defenders Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Robin Koch, midfielders Aleksandar Pavlovic and Chris Führich, plus forwards Leroy Sane, Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz.