Andrey Rublev: Russian defaulted in Dubai semi-final for yelling at line judge

A Russian-speaking official appeared to accuse Rublev of swearing at the line judge

Andrey Rublev has been disqualified from the Dubai Tennis Championships for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Russian second seed screamed in the face of a line judge following a disputed call in the third set of his semi-final with Alexander Bublik.

A Russian-speaking official told ATP supervisor Roland Herfel that Rublev had sworn at the line judge in Russian.

Rublev denied he was speaking Russian, but was defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct by umpire Miriam Bley.

The world number five, who was trailing 6-5 in the final set, will lose all of his prize money and ranking points for the week.

Fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina, world number 12 in the women's rankings, called the decision a "joke".

"So you can just default a player, take his points and money away, without even checking a video replay? What a joke, another confirmation we need a VAR in tennis and electronic line calling on all tournaments," Kasatkina posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russian-born Kazakh Bublik, who received a code violation for smashing his racquet earlier in the match, was awarded the win at 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-5.

He will face top seed Daniil Medvedev or Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Saturday's final.