Andrey Rublev disqualified for verbally abusing line judge in shocking scenes

Rublev shouts at the line judge amid a chaotic end to the Dubai semi-final (Getty Images)

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semi-final match against Alexander Bublik at the Dubai Tennis Championships after screaming in the face of a line judge amid chaotic scenes in the ATP Tour event.

Rublev, the Russian World No 5, trailed Bublik 6-5 in the deciding set when he approached the line judge and launched into an extraordinary verbal tirade, pointing to a ball that he believed had gone out behind the baseline.

Shortly afterwards, during the changeover, Rublev was spoken to by the tournament referee and was told he had been defaulted from the contest, leading to protestations from both Rublev and his opponent Bublik.

In a highly controversial end to the contest, Rublev refuted a claim from the line judge that he had sworn at him in Russian - insisting he was speaking English and did not swear.

Andrey Rublev is defaulted from the Dubai semi-final, sending Alexander Bublik through to the #DDFTennis final pic.twitter.com/tclfcXxDYY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2024

With Rublev taking his seat at the side of the court, the referee summoned the line judge to approach Rublev.

The referee told Rublev that the line judge also spoke Russian and had reported Rublev for swearing at him.

During his exchange with the official, Rublev insisted: “I was not talking Russian”.

“I was talking first of all in English, not Russian, second I can say he was talking in a bad way too,” Rublev said.

Rublev in argument with the referee and line judge (REUTERS)

Rublev yelled in the line judge’s face over a contentious point (Getty Images)

The line judge alleged that Rublev swore at him in Russian (REUTERS)

Rublev shakes hands with Bublik after being disqualified (REUTERS)

The referee disqualified Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct, based on what the line judge had heard.

There were boos from the crowd when the chair umpire announced the decision to default Rublev.

While Bublik appeared confused and said to the umpire that he wanted to continue the match.

Rublev had led Bublik 7-6 6-7 4-2 and held three break points to move a game away from the final.

But Bublik, who received a warning earlier in the set for smashing his racket, clawed his way back.

Rublev yelled at the line judge after Bublik had edged ahead 6-5 in the deciding set.

In being defaulted, Rublev will forfeit all prize money and ranking points won at the tournament while Bublik automatically advances to Saturday’s final, where he will play Daniil Medvedev or Ugo Humbert.

