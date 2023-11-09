Andrews Osborne vs. Ottoville boys soccer: Phoenix prevail, 1-0, to earn first state championship match berth

Nov. 8—CLYDE — In a sense Nov. 8 for a Division III state semifinal, the world converged on Clyde as the Andrews Osborne boys side took on Ottoville in a Division III state semifinal.

AOA, as it's been well-documented, has a side brimming with international feel as it's embarked on the most impactful campaign in program — and arguably — school history.

In a statement that will be heard the world over, from the far reaches of the planet that have brought this diverse side together, that campaign will have one last match in it for 2023.

⚽️ AOA senior midfielder Ishmael Mensah discusses his side's 1-0 D3 state semifinal win over Ottoville

An assist on the match-winner & another performance with indefatigable workrate in the middle of the park to help lead his side on a big stage by this affable young man pic.twitter.com/sMt59L2bOQ

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) November 9, 2023

And it's the biggest one yet.

Lucas Alonso Garcia's first-half strike proved decisive as the Phoenix stared down a chaotic second 40 and saw out the result nonetheless, 1-0, over the Big Green.

AOA (17-0-1) will play for the D-III state championship at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus against Worthington Christian, a 4-0 winner over Waynesville in the other semi.

⚽️ Couldn't post this in real time with the 5G situation, but here's the FT scene was AOA won ... pic.twitter.com/b4MgAKoa3B

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) November 9, 2023

It is the first state title match berth for a News-Herald coverage area boys side since Mentor in 2013, the first in D-III since Hawken in 2012 and the 16th overall.

Andrews Osborne boys soccer: Ishmael Mensah, Manu Nieto paths to AOA embody beauty, reach of world's game

Phoenix coach Drago Dumbovic might have aged a few years in the process, but AOA hung in there just enough to advance against an outstanding foe in Ottoville (21-1-1).

"It did come out in an incredible way," Dumbovic said. "Representing our high school, Andrews Osborne Academy, it is the honor for us to represent them in such an incredible way. We've never been to this stage yet. I think we are raising the bar. We are creating new expectations."

The separation came in the 30th minute.

The Phoenix earned a free kick on the right flank. Ishmael Mensah lofted a free kick in. A Big Green defender leaped to trap, and the deflection was left for Garcia in the middle of the box. The junior striker pounced for a left-footed banger low-90.

⚽️ AOA 1-0

Lucas Alonso Garcia 30th min@AOA_Athletics @NHPreps pic.twitter.com/fqzb3g7z9g

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) November 9, 2023

It was his 22nd goal of the fall, AOA's 105th of the season and, without dispute, the most pivotal ever scored by the side.

"I'm really proud of the team," said Garcia, a native of Spain. "It was fantastic. A fantastic match.

"It is a lot of things through my mind. I'm really proud of the team, and our goal is to win."

The Phoenix enjoyed a 9-2 shots on target advantage. But between Ottoville's rigid defensive-third shape, counter propensity and vocal traveling contingent, this was never a comfortable one-nil for AOA.

Mensah nearly got a second in the 55th, but Big Green goalkeeper Carson Hilbers (eight saves) made an outstanding save to maintain the scoreline.

Andrews Osborne vs. Beachwood boys soccer: Phoenix final four-bound for first time after 6-1 Division III regional final win