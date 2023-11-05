Andrews Osborne vs. Beachwood boys soccer: Phoenix final four-bound for first time after 6-1 Division III regional final win

Nov. 4—BOARDMAN — Andrews Osborne's reach encompasses the broader beauty of soccer — from Spain to Ghana, from Willoughby to the world.

It may take time for the Phoenix fall after fall to develop cohesion and acclimate to high school soccer in the United States with a side that's predominantly international.

Yet as the full-time whistle arrived at Boardman for a Division III regional final against fellow News-Herald coverage area power Beachwood, it was clear AOA's time has arrived.

Manu Nieto netted a second-half brace, Javier de Osma and Enrique Benito Sierra recorded key strikes in the opening 40 and the Phoenix pulled away, 6-1, for the first state final four berth in boys soccer in school history.

AOA remains unbeaten at 16-0-1 and will take on Ottoville, a 1-0 winner over Kidron Central Christian, in a D-III state semifinal at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at a site to be determined.

"History in the making," Phoenix coach Drago Dumbovic said. "It is absolutely amazing. I've been here three years, and we've been building this culture and then try to really play the best we can. We're going to do it first class. But man, oh man, we're going to play. We're going to play to win. We're going to train hard, and the kids bought into it and are exceptionally prepared and mentally tough.

"This was really fun, but we are not done yet."

AOA generated 14 shots on target and 13 corners, including nine in the opening 40, with its trademark lack of shyness into the offensive third, operating wide, deep and with pace.

The Phoenix took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute through de Osma, as the junior slotted a lovely bender with downspin from distance.

⚽️ AOA 1-0

AOA made it a 2-0 match in the 15th. On a corner, Nieto served in near post, and sophomore center back Sierra crashed in for a header.

⚽️ AOA 2-0

I was a bit screened, but believe that was Enrique Benito Sierra

It remained a 2-0 match into the second 40, as the potent Bison (19-3) sought a lifeline.

Ishmael Mensah, AOA's indefatigable senior center mid who had a tone-setting 80 with his ballwinning and service, served a chip ball for Nieto, who took care of a high finish in the 52nd minute for a 3-0 advantage.

"They were one of my best goals of the whole season," said Nieto, a native of Spain, of his brace. "Especially in the final of the regional, to score two goals is unbelievable.

"After very hard work, training every day two or three hours every day, a lot of meetings with the coaches, a lot of work — this is like a gift for us. It's something I'm very proud of. It's amazing. I love it."

Beachwood got a brief lifeline in the 53rd. In the aftermath of a deflected free kick, Grant Keilin settled the deflection and did very well with a low-90 laser to make it a 3-1 match. It was the All-Ohio junior midfielder's 37th goal of the fall.

⚽️ Beachwood lifeline through Grant Keilin lovely low 90 laser 53rd

Bison goalkeeper Josh Rosenblitt (eight saves) had three top-drawer saves to the hour mark to provide his side some semblance of daylight to find a further lifeline. Rosenblitt turned away Nieto in the 25th, Diego Rivas in the 49th and Inaki Pinto in the 54th.

However, AOA had come too far — in every facet — to be denied this result.

Nieto finished a near-post strike in the 59th. Mensah assisted on Lucas Alonso Garcia's tally in the 76th and powered home a right-footed strike from distance in the 79th for the final margin.

From Spain to Ghana, from Willoughby to the world — AOA has indeed arrived.

"My team has worked very hard," Mensah said. "Thanks to the coaches and to the school. I think our guys put in a lot of work, and I'm really happy to have these guys on my team.

"I don't think you're going to have these same players and same team. I really, really do appreciate these guys. I love them with passion and love, with everything that I have. We've put in a lot of work. And now, it's come to it. We're happy to be here. Because when you put in the work, you get to a championship."

For more from this match, as Mensah and Nieto discuss their journeys to AOA from abroad, check back in the coming days on News-Herald.com and in our print edition.

THE SCORE

Andrews Osborne 6, Beachwood 1

⚽️Postmatch analysis of AOA-Beachwood

