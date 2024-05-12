Andrews named first-team All-Big Ten

A Nebraska softball player has been named First-Team All-Big Ten. Shortstop Billie Andrews was selected as an All-Big Ten performer for the fourth straight season.

Andrews is the eighth Husker to be a four-time all-conference pick. On the season, she hit .363 with 61 hits, 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 runs, 39 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 47 games.

Joining Andrews with all-conference honors are Sydney Gray (second-team), Samatha Bland (all-freshman), and Mckinnley Malecha (Sportsmanship Award).

Nebraska’s record is now 30-23, with a 12-9 mark in conference play, following its defeat in the Big Ten Tournament’s semi-finals.

