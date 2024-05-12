Andrews named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

A Nebraska softball player was named to the All-Tournament team on Saturday. Shortstop Billie Andrews was named to the Big Ten team following the conference championship game.

In two games at the Big Ten Tournament, she went 6-for-7 with three home runs and six RBIs. Andrews also scored four runs with a .875 on-base percentage with a 2.143 slugging percentage.

In Nebraska’s quarterfinal win against Minnesota, the shortstop went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. In the team’s semi-final round loss against Indiana, Andrews posted an impressive 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Andrews was also recently named first-team All-Big Ten.

WHO ELSE⁉️@billieandrews puts NU on the board with a solo shot in the first! pic.twitter.com/MGhtIKldpX — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 10, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire