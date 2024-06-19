Andrews named Academic All-American

A Nebraska shortstop was named a second-team Academic All-American in softball. Billie Andrews received the honor from the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrews is the first Husker softball player to receive such an honor since 2016. She is the first Nebraska player to be named an All-American and Academic All-American in the same season since Kim Ogee in 2002.

Andrews is the 23rd player in Cornhusker history to be named an Academic All-American. That brings Nebraska’s total number of Academic All-Americans to 31, which leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally.

In 2024, Andrew hit .383 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. She also carried a 3.86 grade-point average while earning a degree in graphic design last month.

Crushing it on the field and in the classroom. 🏆📚@billieandrews has officially been named the 31st Academic All-American in Husker Softball history! This brings Nebraska Athletics' nation-leading total to 3️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ all-time!#GBR • @Huskers pic.twitter.com/zQvf8x7wPo — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire