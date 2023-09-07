How Andrews football has adapted to a 21-person roster to start the season undefeated – again

ANDREWS – James Phillips is the most valuable player on Andrews football’s practice field.

Over the course of just a few plays, Phillips played quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver. Like everyone else on the field, Phillips’ job was to make sure the play ran smoothly.

The difference is Phillips is Andrews’ head coach.

This season, Andrews football has 21 players on its varsity roster. As a result, the coaches have to step in to run plays just to fill out spots. Despite that, Andrews is 3-0.

“We try to build a greedy program with kids that just have to be tough because there aren’t many of us,” Phillips said. “It’s like squeezing blood out of a turnip.”

Without depth, Andrews doesn’t have a full scout team to run opposition plays. That leads to Phillips playing nearly every position over the course of just a few plays in practice, although his post routes, he admitted to his team, are slow.

In order to field a team on Friday nights, Andrews needs to stay healthy. Live drills in practice aren’t as hard as other teams may run, and Phillips conditions his players hard at the end of practice to ensure they’re in shape to stay on the field for nearly every play.

“The coaches, they’re tough,” senior Dalton Rose said. “They’ll get in there and take a hit every now and then if we need to go full speed."

Despite the small roster, Andrews isn’t at risk of forfeiting any games. NCHSAA rules don’t require a minimum number of eligible players. In its game Sept. 1 against New Faith Christian Academy (Ga.), both teams temporarily played with 10 men on the field.

This week brings Andrews’ first test of the year as it faces undefeated Mitchell. The Mountaineers, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, sit just above the Wildcats, who are No. 7.

“We’re a close-knit group of guys,” senior Tyler West said. “We trust in each other and believe in each other and come in every day and work.”

Among the smallest in the state

Andrews head coach James Phillips addresses his team at a practice on Sept. 5.

Including 12 freshmen on the junior varsity team, 33 of 105 ­boys – just over 30% – at Andrews play football, according to Phillips.

The Wildcats’ 21-man varsity roster is the smallest in the conference, nine behind Swain County. It’s Andrews smallest roster since at least 2012. The next smallest was 24 players in 2021.

“We’re probably still the smallest playing football team in the state,” Phillips said.

In a town with a population of roughly 1,700, attendance at games last year reached over 1,000 as the team rolled to a perfect regular season before falling in their fourth-round Class 1A playoff game last year.

Essentially, as it does it most Cherokee County towns, Friday nights mean a lot.

“It’s small communities and football is a huge part of that,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of pride there. Over the last few years, we’ve won and there’s thousands of people here on Friday nights. It just kept growing.”

Andrews saw statewide success in the 1960s, winning three 1A state titles in four years from 1964-1967. Some of those players still come out for Andrews games, providing extra inspiration to current players trying to win again.

“After last year, the community really came together to support the football team,” West said. “They’re showing out this season, showing love. It’s fun to play for them.”

West, a three-star offensive line recruit who committed to NC State on Aug. 18, has helped power an explosive run game in Andrews’ hot start. Rose has rushed for 501 yards in the first three weeks of the season, which ranks first in Class 1A in the state, including 278 yards in a week two victory over East Henderson.

“Playing on a small team where nobody expects you to win, I love that,” Rose said. “I love getting out there and beating the crap out of somebody. They don’t think we’re going to do it.”

