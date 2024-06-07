Andrews earns Burlsworth honor

NAPPANEE — Recent NorthWood High School grad Preston Andrews likes talking about sports.

But he was left speechless after recently earning the prestigious Burlsworth Character Award. Andrews received the award at a Class 4A state runners-up ring ceremony for the football team.

“I was surprised and shocked,” said Andrews. “I found out when everyone else found out.”

The award, which goes to high school athletes around the country, is given to those who display outstanding character and sportsmanship.

It honors a player who may or may not be a top athletic performer, but who represents the ideals and values that Brandon Burlsworth exhibited, which was giving 100-percent on the field and to stand as a moral example to his team.

NorthWood head football coach Nate Andrews and assistant coach Mike Furfaro nominated Preston for the award. Preston’s dad Jon and Nate Andrews are first cousins.

Burlsworth was an offensive lineman on the Arkansas Razorbacks football team from 1995-1998. He joined the team as a walk-on and eventually became an All-American.

In the 1999 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Burlsworth with the 63rd pick in the third round.

Tragically, Burlsworth died in a car accident 11 days after being drafted.

In 2001, a book came out talking about Burlsworth’s life and in 2016 a movie called “Greater: The Brandon Burlsworth Story: was released.

Andrews saw the movie.

“I thought the story was neat and heartwarming,” Andrews said. “I liked it. Because it was a sports movie it was something I was interested in.”

The NorthWood grad was a four-year football and basketball player at the high school and a three-year track participant. Andrews played on the offensive line and was a long snapper for the football team, played forward on the basketball team and tossed the discus and shot put and ran the 400 for the track team.

Andrews, who finished with a high school grade-point average of 3.71, was a senior captain on the basketball team, academic All-State honorable mention in 2023 for track, and academic All-State his senior year for football. He was a scholar-athlete all four years for all the sports he participated in.

He was a two-time All-Area selection by The Truth in football.

“The most important thing about high school sports as an athlete is to find your role, even if it’s not glamorous or pretty,” Andrews said. “Being the best at your role will maximize your potential and lead to team success. Team success is the most important thing when it comes to high school sports.”

Along with being a member of this past year’s state runners-up football team, Preston was a contributor on the Class 3A boys basketball state championship team in 2023.

“I was pretty lucky to be on really good teams with really good coaches,” Preston said. “It was a lot of fun. What stood out to me were the coaches and the way they led us. My teammates were my best friends, if they weren’t already while growing up. What I dreamed of as a kid came to fruition. I think it was pretty neat the way my high school career went. We also got great community support from NorthWood. It was a really, really good feeling to see that.”

Preston has also gotten experience on the radio and internet side for NorthWood athletics, while being part of Michiana Promotions and broadcastsport.net.

“I grew up listening to sports on the radio,” Preston said. “I love talking about sports and listening to sporting events.

“In the eighth grade I started doing sports for broadcastsports.net. They stopped doing NorthWood sports and (Michiana Promotions executive producer) Rod Bedward knew me and picked me up to work for him. I filled in and did baseball and girls basketball games on the radio my senior year. I really enjoyed doing that.”

Last Saturday was difficult for Andrews, as he missed the Class 3A regional final baseball game between NorthWood and Fort Wayne Dwenger, which was won by the Saints, 5-4. Andrews had an open house for his graduation.

“It was killing me,” Andrews said about not being at the game. “I listened to the game. I was pretty locked in. I love the guys on that team. I was super excited to see them go up against a pitcher (Brayton Thomas) of that caliber.”

Andrews will still be keeping busy in the summer even with high school sports not taking place. He’s going to be working for the grounds crew at NorthWood High School. Andrews is also going to be working as an umpire at Wakarusa Little League.

“I love umpiring,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much I’d like it. I think I’m going to try to get an umpire license.”

In college, Andrews is going to major in sports media at Indiana University. He’s anxious to pursue sports opportunities at the college level.

“I’m going to work at an Indiana basketball game and try to be a basketball manager,” Andrews said. “I’m also going to talk to some football people and see what’s going on. I’ll see what’s offered to me and see what’s the best for me.”