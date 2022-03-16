The Chiefs are re-signing offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to a one-year, $2.5 million guaranteed deal, Ari Meirov of PFF reports.

Wylie, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs.

He has appeared in 54 career games, with 42 starts. Wylie has played both guard spots.

In 2021, Wylie played 13 games with five starts. He saw action on 57 percent of the offensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps.

Wylie spent time with the Colts, Browns and Chargers before finally sticking with the Chiefs.

Andrew Wylie returning to Chiefs on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk