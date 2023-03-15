Andrew Wingard says he chose Jaguars over ‘a lot of good offers’

If there’s one thing that has become abundantly obvious about Andrew “Dewey” Wingard over the last year, it’s that he loves being a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wingard was the mind behind the “It was always the Jags” quip that became the team’s mantra in 2022, and he once told reporters that he’d die for coach Doug Pederson. Now the safety and special teamer is back with the team on a three-year contract.

The new deal for Wingard came about 24 hours before he was set to hit free agency and more than a day after teams were able to start contacting his agent with contract offers. There wasn’t a lack of interest.

In an interview with John Shipley of Jaguar Report, Wingard said a return to Jacksonville was “100 percent” what he hoped would come to fruition.

“I had a lot of good interest, a lot of good offers stuff like that. And eventually, in my heart, I was like, I want to be in Jacksonville, I want to go win games with these guys and build something special. And, like I said, it’s just, it’s such a blessing to be back in Jacksonville. I can’t wait.”

Wingard, 26, joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the team, Wingard has recorded four interceptions, two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

