Andrew Wiggins won't play in Warriors' final two games, Steve Kerr confirms

Andrew Wiggins will not return to the court in time to help the Warriors try to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Wednesday and confirmed that Wiggins won't play Friday against the Sacramento Kings or Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"[Andrew Wiggins] is not going to play in these final two games of the regular season," Kerr said. "He’ll continue to work and ramp it up pretty quickly."

Kerr also was asked about where Wiggins is physically after returning from a 23-game absence.

"Full court 5-on-5. He looked good. ... He still has to stack a number of days like this before he’s ready to go out and play in an NBA game," Kerr said. "Health-wise, we can’t put him in a bad spot."

Wiggins returned to the Warriors' facility on Tuesday, speaking to reporters for the first time alongside general manager Bob Myers. When it was reported that the veteran forward was nearing a return, many assumed that Wiggins would suit up for one of Golden State's final games.

But Kerr put to rest any speculation about Wiggins' return before the end of the regular season. That means, Wiggins' likely first game back in the lineup comes either next week in a play-in game or during the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series.

The Warriors, currently the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, finish the regular season with road games in Sacramento and Portland. If Golden State is able to punch its ticket to the playoffs, Wiggins' eventual return will provide a big boost to a team that continues to search for consistency away from Chase Center.

