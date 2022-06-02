What Andrew Wiggins takes away from Warriors' Big Three during playoffs

What sticks out to Wiggs about Steph, Klay, Dray during playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before this season, Andrew Wiggins had played in just one playoff series in his eight-year NBA career.

It was 2018, and his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, nearly got swept by the Houston Rockets in the first round.

He wouldn’t see another postseason until four years later, on April 16, 2022 … with the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins was on a new team with the same hunger for a ring.

The 27-year-old wing is now getting ready for his first NBA Finals, and he has been lucky enough to observe and learn from his teammates who have been here before.

Golden State’s Big Three in Steph Curry, Klay Thomspon and Draymond Green have the three highest winning percentages in NBA Playoff history.

“Those guys have been great on the court,” Wiggins told reporters on Wednesday. “I feel like it comes to them easy. That's because they've been here for so long. They've been here and had success. So those guys are very, you know, confident, very calm in high-intensity situations. It's good.”

Yeah, six Finals appearances in eight years and the hunt for their fourth ring in that span is pretty impressive.

For Wiggins, he’s ready for his first championship, and just excited to be a part of it all on the biggest stage in basketball.

"Oh, for sure. You can see the level of intensity rise," Wiggins said. "Playoffs is very detailed, it's very physical. It's a different game. It's a game of adjustments, too."

The NBA Finals is a whole different monster, but if Wiggins continues to be as brilliant as he has been this postseason, his hunger will be satisfied -- for the time being.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast